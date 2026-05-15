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6000 SeriesSmart door lock

DDL611LKPKB/00

32mm narrow profile

The DDL611S-5HBS features a 32mm slim profile, fitting narrow-frame doors (25-70 mm* thick). Compatible with aluminum, thermal break aluminum, and sliding doors, it’s the perfect choice for both home and business!

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Designed for narrow-frame doors

32mm narrow profile

  • Narrow body lever-style smart

  • Works with Home Access App*

  • Heat resistant up to 70°C*

Defying the heat challenge

Engineered for sun-scorched regions, the Philips DDL611S-5HBS has been rigorously tested at –25°C and 70°C for 5 hours, remaining fully functional. Unfazed by extreme cold or heat, it effortlessly handles hot climates and regions with significant day-night temperature fluctuations.

Stay informed about your doorstep while away

The DDL611S-5HBS works with the Home Access App, allowing you to connect to the network via a gateway. You can easily check lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and entry logs on the app anytime. Anomaly alerts will be sent as pop-up notifications, keeping you informed about your doorstep's status and providing peace of mind.

Convenient and secure access

The DDL611S-5HBS supports five unlocking methods: fingerprint, PIN code, smart key, key tag, and mechanical key, providing versatile options to meet every family member’s needs while ensuring both convenience and security.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 32mm: data based on actual measurements, with a tolerance of ±2mm.

  2. 70℃: internal testing confirms that the smart lock operates normally for over 5 hours in temperatures up to 70°C.

  3. 25-70mm: The included installation kit is suitable for doors with a thickness of 25-70mm. For doors outside this range, please consult an authorized dealer or customer care center for compatible products.

  4. Access control PIN: A general term for various temporary PIN solutions, including one-time codes, recurring codes, and time-limited codes.

  5. One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.

  6. Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.

  7. Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.

  8. 6 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.