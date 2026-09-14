DDL505Z00KB
Heat resistance and weatherproof
Designed for outdoor environments, DDL505-5HBS delivers enhanced dust and water resistance. Tested to operate reliably at 70°C for 8 hours, it withstands sun, rain, and extreme weather, protecting your home in all conditions.See all benefits
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DDL505-5HBS is tested at -25°C and 70°C for 8 hours each, validating reliable operation under extreme temperatures. It withstands heat, cold, and significant temperature variations to provide dependable protection for your home entrance.
DDL505-5HBS has passed IP55* protection testing, delivering reliable dust and water resistance. It effectively prevents dust ingress and withstands water jets from all directions, enabling reliable outdoor use and stable operation under harsh weather conditions.
The DDL505-5HBS works with the Home Access App, allowing you to connect to the network via a gateway. You can easily check lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and entry logs on the app anytime. Anomaly alerts will be sent as pop-up notifications, keeping you informed about your doorstep's status and providing peace of mind.
After connecting to the gateway and binding the app, the DDL505-5HBS easily meets the entry needs of different visitors. You can create various temporary PIN codes, including one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes*. Grant your guests convenient and secure access remotely with temporary PIN codes.
Equipped with Hall sensor technology, the DDL505-5HBS automatically engages the lock when the door is closed in auto-lock mode. The deadbolt extends instantly, ensuring secure locking every time you leave.
The DDL505-5HBS features multiple alert functions, including tamper alerts, system locking, and low battery notifications. In the event of an anomaly, alert information will be instantly pushed to the app, providing comprehensive home security and peace of mind.
Design & Appearance
Lock Capacity
Power Specification
Installation
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