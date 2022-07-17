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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wall tap

CHP8034W/56

Power & Charge your electronics safely

Featuring BS wall socket with 13A fuse extend to 3 groudsed BS outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB max 18W output.

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18W output with PD

Power & Charge your electronics safely

  • 3 outlets

  • 3 USB charging ports

  • Power Delivery

BS plug with 13A fuse

BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

Automatic safety shutter

Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

Technical Specifications

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