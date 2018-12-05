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Discontinued

StyleCareGlam Shine Curler

BHB872/00

Vibrant curls and waves that shine

Introducing Glam Shine Curler. Our first curler with ionic care and titanium enriched barrel for gorgeously shiny curls and waves. Unique Curl Ready Indicator helps you create consistent curls all around and protects from overheating.

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Vibrant curls and waves that shine

  • 13mm - 25mm conical barrel

  • Ionic Care

  • Titanium enriched barrel

  • Curl Ready Indicator

Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

Titanium enriched barrel for perfect results

Titanium enriched barrel for perfect results

Titanium, used professionally, is valued for its robustness and quick heat transfer resulting in better styling performance. The barrel is enriched with titanium for perfect results.

Unique Curl Ready Indicator prevents hair overheating

Unique Curl Ready Indicator prevents hair overheating

Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overheating. You can always style without using it if you prefer other styling times.

Technical Specifications

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