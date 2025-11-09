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  • Effortless and smooth body grooming Effortless and smooth body grooming Effortless and smooth body grooming

    Body Groomer 3000 Series With Triple Protect shave system

    BG3470/15

    Effortless and smooth body grooming

    Experience effortless body grooming and elevated skin comfort. The Triple Protect shave system ensures a close, smooth shave, even in sensitive areas, while the 2mm comb attachment provides a defined, trimmed look.

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    Body Groomer 3000 Series With Triple Protect shave system

    Similar products

    See all Trimming and shaving

    Effortless and smooth body grooming

    For close, yet comfortable results

    • Triple Protect shave system
    • Close results on skin
    • Bi-directional trimming combs
    • 100% Showerproof
    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

    Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

    Click-on comb for trimming hair in any direction

    Click-on comb for trimming hair in any direction

    Offering a trimming length of 2 mm, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium
      Run time
      60 min
      Charging
      • 8 hours
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Battery status
      Charging indicator
      Usage
      Cordless

    • Design

      Finishing
      Mid Grey
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years*

    • Ease of use

      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Water resistance
      Wet & Dry

    • Summary

      Body area
      Body
      Solution
      Trim & Shave

    • Styling tools

      Shaving system
      Triple Protect shave system

    • Combs

      Body
      2mm

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