2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
BG3015/13
Discontinued
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Which areas can I use my Philips body groomer on?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips trimmer, clipper or groomer is making a strange noise
My Philips groomer, clipper or trimmer is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair