2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
65OLED873/56
4K Razor Slim OLED TV
The award winning Philips 65 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion.
164 cm (65")
4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
Please be informed that your HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via Streaming and USB only.
Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.