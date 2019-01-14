2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
58PUT6183/56
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Enjoy the clarity of 4K UHD in a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Pixel Precise Ultra HD ensures everything looks smooth and sharp. SAPHI gives you instant access to favourite content: Netflix movie night is just a button away.
146 cm (58")
800 Picture Performance Index
HDR Plus
Pixel Precise Ultra HD
Our new stick stand were engineered to change space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.