2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
55OLED805/56
Sophisticated performance. Minimalist design.
Immerse yourself in a sharp, polished picture with natural colors and rich contrast. This slim, elegant Philips 4K OLED TV brings lifelike depth and fluid motion to the content you love. Ambilight completes the picture beautifully.
139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
Dolby Atmos cinematic sound
P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
Android TV
With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike HDR picture where every scene feels impressively real. Blacks are deeper, colors more vibrant, and details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.