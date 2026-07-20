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2 year warranty

All series

5200 series Full HD Slim LED TV

Discontinued

Support

5200 seriesFull HD Slim LED TV

43PFT5250/56

5200 series Full HD Slim LED TV

Discontinued

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Control your TV with your smart device

Philips Smart TV App

The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.

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Philips Smart TV App

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 20 July 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Warranty and service

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Warranty

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