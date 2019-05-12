2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
40PFT5583/56
Full HD LED TV
Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it.
100 cm (40")
Full HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Experience entertainment in all its glory. With front facing visible sound articulation, enjoy a complete audio set up straight from your TV. Incredible highs, lifelike mids and explosive bass, all masterfully produced by a series of speakers that have been subtly placed for a thin TV design.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.