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MonitorFull HD LCD monitor

242E2FE/89

Experience true color, unconstrained visuals

The new Philips E line monitor with 4-sides narrow border and cable management design offers a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, 1ms and AMD FreeSync™ technology for smooth gaming action.

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Experience true color, unconstrained visuals

  • E Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

4-sided frameless display

4-sided frameless display

Extremely minimizing 4-sided bezels on this virtually frameless display gives minimalist look and offers an expansive viewing experience. Expand your productivity and make you focus on the vivid images with seamless visions. Significant wide view without distraction even multi monitor set-up in pivot mode.

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.