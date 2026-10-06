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2 year warranty

Party speakers

Party speakers (8)

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Party speakers

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX2208/00
  • Party light
  • True Wireless dual connect
  • Karaoke input with echo effect
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
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Bluetooth party speaker

TAX4207/98
  • Flashing party light
  • Wireless party link
  • Rechargeable battery
  • 50 W RMS. 100 W max output
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Bluetooth party speaker

TAX7207/98
  • 360° party light
  • Wireless party link
  • Rechargeable battery
  • 80 W RMS. 160 W max output
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Bluetooth party speaker

TAX4509/73
  • 10 RGB party light effects
  • Microphone and guitar inputs
  • DBB bass booster
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Bluetooth party speaker

TAX4209/73
  • 10 RGB party light effects
  • Microphone and guitar inputs
  • DBB bass booster
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  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Bluetooth party speaker

TAX5000/98
  • 200 W max (100 W RMS), Bass+
  • Full-speaker lightshow
  • Bluetooth® Auracast™ and TWS
  • AC or battery power
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  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Bluetooth party speaker

TANX100/98
  • Bluetooth®
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  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Bluetooth party speaker

TANX200/98
  • Bluetooth®
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