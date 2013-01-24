Home
    Shake the room with the Bluetooth party speaker that has twin bass drivers for thundering bass! You can plug in guitar and mic to rock your own tunes. You get party light effects, fun karaoke functions, and 14 hours play time. See all benefits

    Shake the room with the Bluetooth party speaker that has twin bass drivers for thundering bass! You can plug in guitar and mic to rock your own tunes. You get party light effects, fun karaoke functions, and 14 hours play time. See all benefits

    Shake the room with the Bluetooth party speaker that has twin bass drivers for thundering bass! You can plug in guitar and mic to rock your own tunes. You get party light effects, fun karaoke functions, and 14 hours play time. See all benefits

    Shake the room with the Bluetooth party speaker that has twin bass drivers for thundering bass! You can plug in guitar and mic to rock your own tunes. You get party light effects, fun karaoke functions, and 14 hours play time. See all benefits

      Drop the bass

      • Bluetooth®

      14 hours play time. Loud, powerful sound with big bass

      This powerful speaker has everything you need to get the party started right! With powerful sound and huge, pumping bass, you'll fill the room with beats. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.

      Party light effects. Blaze to the music

      Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.

      2x mic inputs and 1x guitar input (6.3 mm)

      Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!

      Built-in carry handle. Speaker weighs 7.7 kg

      The built-in carry handle means you can play wherever you like. Take the tunes to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can even pair with another Philips TANX200 party speaker using the 3.5 mm line-in connection.

      Easy pairing: just press the Bluetooth button

      Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just press the Bluetooth button and the speaker is ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

      Up to 10 m wireless range

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

      2x2" tweeters. 2x5.25" bass drivers

      2x2" tweeters. 2x5.25" bass drivers.

      Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

      Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights

      Dials on speaker for mic, echo, and guitar volume

      Dials on speaker for mic, echo, and guitar volume

      Karaoke features:echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

      Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • bass reflex system
        • Karaoke
        Power (RMS and THD %)
        80W (THD 1%)
        Output Power
        160W (maximum)

      • Speaker

        Color
        Black
        Configuration
        bi-Amp
        No. of sound channels
        2.0
        Speaker Grille
        Yes
        Tweeter
        2" x 2
        Woofer
        5.25" x 2

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        MP3-USB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • Multipoint (Multipair) support
        • Music streaming (A2DP)
        • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Mic in
        2 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
        Line-in
        1x 3.5mm
        Line-out
        1x 3.5mm

      • Convenience

        Karaoke
        • echo control
        • female/male voice switch
        • vocal fader
        User Interface
        • LED: Red for ECO and Standby
        • Audio tones: BT
        Volume control
        Tact switch

      • Display

        Speaker Light effect
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery life time
        14  hr
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Standby mode
        Yes
        AC power supply
        Power cord (detechable)
        AC voltage support
        110-220V (full range)

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        9.62  kg
        Net Weight
        7.8  kg
        Packaging Depth
        342  mm
        Packaging Height
        627  mm
        Packaging Width
        360  mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        268 x 285 x 555  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

