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2 year warranty

Climate care

Climate care (71)

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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 650 ml/h humidification
  • 3.2L water tank
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  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/01
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/00
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
  • Philips Compact Ceramic Heater

Philips Compact Ceramic Heater
2000 Series

CX2120/01
  • Rapid 2 second heating
  • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
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  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan

Philips Pedestal Fan
2000 Series

CX2550/00
  • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 40 cm
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Discontinued

  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
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  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series

Philips Air Performer 8000 series
3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35
  • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected to Air+ App
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Discontinued

  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Air Cleaner

AC3256/90
  • Room size: up to 95m²
  • Removes UFP as small as 0.02um
  • Special Allergen mode
  • Pollen CADR*: 393
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC2729/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 85 m²
  • 330 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • 600 ml/h humidification rate
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
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  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier

Philips Air Humidifier
5000 Series

HU5710/00
  • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
  • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood
  • Easy to use & smart control
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