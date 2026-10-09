2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air Purifier
New
Philips PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesAir Purifier
Philips Air Performer 8000 series3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Philips Air Performer 9000 Series4in1 Purifier, Fan, Heater & Humidifier
Philips PureProtect Go 500 SeriesAir Purifier
Discontinued
Philips Air Performer 7000 series2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 SeriesHumidification filter
Philips Air Performer 4in1 9000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesAir Purifier
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesSmart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier