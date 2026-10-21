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2 year warranty

Household accessories

Household accessories (1)

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  • Philips Chopper 3000 series
  • Philips Chopper 3000 series
  • Philips Chopper 3000 series
  • Philips Chopper 3000 series
  • Philips Chopper 3000 series
  • Philips Chopper 3000 series

Philips Chopper 3000 series
Chopper

HR1501/00
  • Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology
  • Fast and perfect results thanks to 450W motor
  • Prepare your favorite dips and sauces in 1L bowl
  • Control your result thanks to the 2 speed settings
  • Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe
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