Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX9352/04
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9352/04

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all diamondclean

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

      • 5 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      • Glass charger, travel case
      • with Polish mode
      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

      A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

      Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

      With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

      Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

      Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

      With DiamondClean, you get a refreshing clean every day. Our 5 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode – for exceptional daily cleaning, Gum Care – to gently massage gums, Polish – to brighten your smile, Sensitive – for gentle yet effective cleaning of sensitive gums, and White – the ideal mode to remove surface stains.

      USB charging travel case and charging glass

      USB charging travel case and charging glass

      Your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger so you stay topped up on the go. Place your toothbrush in the case and connect to your laptop or plug into a wall socket. Also includes a brush head holder for extra hygiene when traveling. As for charging at home, our sleek charger glass fits stylishly into your bathroom and doubles as a glass for rinsing after brushing. Simply place your brush into the glass. Enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

      Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

      The unique shape of your DiamondClean toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        Polish
        Brighten and polish your teeth

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean
        Brush heads
        2 DiamondClean standard
        Glass charger
        1
        Travel case
        USB travel charger

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth 2X better*
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • than a manual toothbrush
          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode