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  • Complete care, even below the gumline Complete care, even below the gumline Complete care, even below the gumline

    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral irrigator

    HX3826/31

    Complete care, even below the gumline

    Enjoy complete care with the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000. Quad Stream technology improves gum health in 2 weeks. It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline, removing up to 99% of plaque while staying gentle on gums*

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    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral irrigator

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    See all Cordless Power Flosser 3000

    Complete care, even below the gumline

    Removes up to 99% of plaque below the gumline*

    • Quad Stream technology
    • Gently removes up to 99% of plaque from below the gumline*
    • Up to 2x as effective as interdental brushes in removing plaque**
    • 2 modes & 3 pressure settings
    • 40-day battery life****
    Quad Stream technology: Gentle yet effective plaque removal

    Quad Stream technology: Gentle yet effective plaque removal

    The Quad Stream technology with its unique X-shaped tip gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.

    Up to 2x as effective in removing plaque**

    Up to 2x as effective in removing plaque**

    Clinically proven superior gum health with Quad Stream technology. The Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 is up to 2x as effective as interdental brushes in removing plaque**. Improves gum health in just 2 weeks**.

    Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec***

    Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec***

    The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session, and even up to 90 seconds in Deep Clean mode. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.

    Rechargeable with 40-day battery life****

    Rechargeable with 40-day battery life****

    One full charge gives you up to 40 days of cordless flossing**** at home or while traveling. When it's time to recharge, simply plug into a power source using the USB-A to small plug cable.

    Great for your braces and brackets

    Great for your braces and brackets

    Quad Stream technology delivers a thorough clean that takes care of your braces and brackets. Simply move the tip in small, gentle circles, and even those tricky spots can be cleaned effortlessly.

    2 cleaning modes and 3 pressure settings

    2 cleaning modes and 3 pressure settings

    Tailor your routine with 2 cleaning modes and 3 pressure settings. Clean mode provides constant water pressure for a great clean. In Deep Clean mode, the Pulse Wave technology sets a rhythm for you to follow from tooth to tooth, making thorough cleaning effortless, without missing a spot.

    Cordless, ergonomic and water-resistant

    Cordless, ergonomic and water-resistant

    Enjoy the freedom of a cordless design that lets you use and store it anywhere at home or while traveling. Its ergonomic shape fits comfortably in your hand for a secure, confident grip. Its IPX7 water-resistant rating makes it truly bathroom-friendly.

    Tailored cleaning with 2 flosser tips

    Tailored cleaning with 2 flosser tips

    Choose the tip that suits your needs and switch when needed. Use the X-shaped Quad Stream tip for gentle yet effective cleaning that can also reach below the gumline. Or switch to the Standard tip, ideal for removing stubborn food debris between teeth. Both can be rotated up to 360° to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.

    15-sec QuadPacer guides you to clean every area

    15-sec QuadPacer guides you to clean every area

    Every 15 seconds, the pacer briefly pauses the water flow to guide you to a new quadrant of your mouth, helping you stay on track throughout your 60-second routine. This way, you can clean all four quadrants evenly without having to guess if you're going too fast, too slow, or running out of water.

    Travel pouch for easy storage

    Travel pouch for easy storage

    Comes with a compact travel pouch to protect your flosser from scratches and keep it clean while you are on the go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Operating time (full to empty)
      40 days****
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Voltage/Energy consumption
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Technical specifications

      Energy Consumption
      • Off mode <0.3 W
      • Standby without display <0.5 W

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Handle
      Ergonomic and sleek design

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty
      Nozzle/tip replacement
      • Fits only F1/F2/F3 nozzles
      • Replace nozzles every 6 months for good hygiene

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery status
      Timer
      QuadPacer pauses every 15 seconds
      Portability
      Cordless portable design
      Nozzle/tip attachment
      Easy clicks on and off with 360° rotation
      Nozzle/tip storage
      Store the nozzle in the water tank when not in use
      Whisper quiet
      Great results without disturbing others
      Auto power shut-off
      Automatically shuts off after 2 minutes to prevent it from accidentally running while traveling
      Water-resistant
      IPX7 water-resistant

    • Performance

      Cleaning
      • Complete clean in 60 seconds in Clean mode
      • Guided cleaning in 90 seconds with Deep Clean mode
      QuadStream technology
      Unique cross-shaped tip creates four wide streams that cover more area******
      Pulse Wave technology
      Pulse Wave guided flossing for thorough 360° cleaning
      Great for implants and braces
      Yes
      Water tank
      250ml water tank sufficient for up to 90 seconds clean*******

    • Items included

      Accessories
      1 Travel pouch
      Flosser
      1 Cordless Power Flosser 3000
      Nozzle/tip
      • 1 F1 Standard nozzle for power cleaning between teeth
      • 1 F3 Quad Stream nozzle for thorough yet gentle cleaning
      Charging cable
      1 USB-A to small plug charging cable
      Adapter
      1 USB-A wall adapter

    • Health benefits

      Gum health
      • Up to 150% more effective than floss in improving gum health**
      • Improves gum health in just 2 weeks**
      Plaque removal from below the gumline
      Gently removes up to 99% of plaque up to 6mm below the gumline*
      Plaque removal in treated areas
      Removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*****

    • Modes and intensities

      Modes
      • Clean mode for everyday clean
      • Deep Clean mode with Pulse Wave technology, guides you from tooth to tooth for a thorough clean
      Pressure settings
      3

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quadstream nozzle
    • Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
    • USB cable
    • Standard nozzle
    • Travel pouch
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    • In a lab study, with Quad Stream nozzle up to 6mm periodontal pockets
    • *United States study 372 subjects 2022
    • **in Clean mode
    • ***based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute
    • ****in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
    • *****vs Classic Jet Tip, in a lab study, actual results may vary
    • ******in Deep Clean mode
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