IntelliSite Image Management System (IMS) aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your pathology lab. The open and scalable design offers optimal integration into your workflow and IT infrastructure environment.
We offer scalable, tiered server/storage options that grow with you. IMS enables virtual networks across labs simply by adding new locations and users. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS and a broad array of hardware. Choose from Performance Storage, Capacity Storage, or Long-Term Storage to suit your needs.