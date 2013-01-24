Azurion 3 F12

Search terms
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy system allows interventional teams to perform routine and challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen module at table side for a consistent user experience, and excellent lab performance and patient care.
Full control at table side
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Deepen insight
Do more with flexible working
Manage dose efficiently
Simplify set-up and operation
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Evolve as your needs change
Unlock your potential