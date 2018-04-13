Home
Bring advanced interventions to your angio suite with cutting-edge technology, brilliant image quality and clinical performance. Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system is designed to support your practice far into the future.

Features
Flat Detector Technology

Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete 2048 x 2048 imaging pipeline is valuable for interventional procedures with 2k imaging capabilities. The Allura imaging chain captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional angiography systems.
XperCT

XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab

XperCT brings high quality imaging to interventional systems. You can use it to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during and after interventional procedures. During procedures, it may help you avoid structures and identify vessels feeding tumors.
Integrated cath lab

Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making

Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodaynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces date entry and provides access to case information when and where it’s needed.
Allura 3D-RA

Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization

Philips Allura 3D-RA generates 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and provide high contrast resolution for all applications.
Allura 3D-CA

Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature

Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by minimizing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
