Point-and-shoot simplicity and reliable uptime make the Zenition 50 mobile C-arm with image intensifier the ideal systems for intensive use in interventions and surgeries. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilties.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Bahrain
Call: +973 (31) 724 3135
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Bahrain
Call: +973 (31) 724 3135
|X-ray tube
|
|X-ray generator
|
|Nominal power
|
|Free space within C-arm
|
|C-arm depth
|
|Rotation
|
|Source Image Distance
|
|Angulation
|
|Extended angulation (optional)
|
|Lowest lateral working position
|
|Image Intensifier
|
|TV camera type
|
|Constant beam filtration
|
|Nominal II formats
|
|Image processing
|
|Stand monitor
|
|Video in
|
|Analog video out
|
|Digital video out (optional)
|
|USB storage
|
|Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
|
|Stand monitor
|
|Handheld remote control
|
|Touchscreen
|
|ViewForum
|
|Image Viewer
|
|Vascular Extension
|