Ideal for general fluoroscopy and vascular specialization, the Diamond Select BV Endura helps you visualize dynamic images in surgery. This versatile system offers many beneficial features that are designed to enhance your workflow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.
1K² digital imaging
1K² digital imaging enhances quality
The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.
BodySmart
BodySmart for exceptional contrast
Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.
Covers full region of interest
Covers full region of interest
With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.
Automatic contrast/brightness
Automatic contrast/brightness for fast control
Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like- new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.