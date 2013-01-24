With the addition of a gel cushion option, Philips Respironics has made the ingeniously-simple Amara face mask even more brilliant. Your patients can now choose the type of comfort they prefer in their cushion with gel or silicone options.
With a silicone cushion, Amara is the smallest, most lightweight traditional full face mask on the market. This option provides great seal performance, and is attractive for patients who prefer the look and feel of clear silicone.
Amara gel || Appeal
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Featuring our latest gel technology, Amara gel is designed to help improve patient success. The gel cushion conforms to the contours of the face, providing an exceptional seal and comfort. Even with the extra comfort of Philips Respironics gel, Amara gel is smaller and lighter than the leading traditional full face mask.
Interchangeable cushions || Simplicity
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
All cushion sizes are interchangeable between frames for simpler, easier inventory management.
Simple design || Performance
Simple design for the right fit
Amara is lightweight and has 60% fewer parts than the leading full face mask. The modular design comes in just four sizes designed to fit over 95% of patient faces. This helps medical professionals get the right fit first time, every time.
Lightweight minimal footprint frame || Appeal
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
Smaller and lighter than other leading traditional full-face
masks and designed with a high clarity finish, Amara is built to improve therapy acceptance.