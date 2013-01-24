Qualified imaging technologists and tech managers are already in short supply – and the forecast for meeting the increasing demand is not optimistic.1 To make things worse, training programs are not filling the funnel with new techs.
The American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) reported in 2017 that 50% of radiography programs were not fully enrolled.2 Across Europe, the increased demand for imaging studies and workforce shortages have strained radiology services while demand continues to grow.3
You’re living this every day. Increasing demands of care systems put added pressure on already-stretched imaging teams. And the increasing complexity of technology and cases makes challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardization more apparent than ever.
What if you could provide the expert support your team needs – on demand – exactly when they need it? What if you could offer greater access to care by extending your team rather than expanding it? And what if you could take advantage of expert clinical consults in closed environments such as COVID wards, without summoning those high-demand specialists to the bedside?
Challenge
Complex protocols and advanced imaging cases call for experienced technologist support. But specialist expertise is not always on premise – or on duty – when you need it. Physical distance not only separates imaging teams from expert guidance, but too often also keeps patients from accessing expert care. With experience and expertise at a premium, imaging teams need ways to make those skills go further.
Solutions
Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) for advanced CT and MR imaging
Results
3 out of 5 technologists want more on-the-job training4
3 out of 5 lead technologists want more imaging protocol standardization4
4 out of 5 imaging respondents believe an imaging telepresence solution would add value4
Technologists are asking for more training. Lead technologists want more standardization in protocols. And radiologists want higher quality, more standardized images. It’s clear that there is a need for telepresence solutions in imaging to benefit imaging teams and patients, and to meet operational goals.
Beyond the benefits for imaging teams, their patients – whether in rural areas, in quarantine conditions, or with limited mobility – can benefit from greater access to expert care, with physical distance no longer a factor.
Having a central command center allows imaging providers to offer complex procedures at more locations, closer to where patients live, and at more flexible hours. For patients, that means less hassle and more convenience, while having the peace of mind that an expert is available on demand to provide “over-the-shoulder” support as if physically present.
This Radiology Operations Command Center is a revolutionary capacity....
I love the fact that every time I see a connection, I know that I'm improving quality and consistency and the fundamental principle of ‘let's get the exam right the first time’.... This is really probably one of the most quality-focused, impactful tools that we've had.”
Dr. Lawrence Tanenbaum
Chief Technology Officer & Director of Advanced Imaging & VP, RadNet Inc., U.S.
Ultrasound is already one of the champion modalities for expanding access to care, with so many patients benefitting from its portability, safety and affordability. But what if you could also “dial up” and screen-share with clinical specialists and ultrasound experts anywhere your ultrasound system goes?
In many healthcare environments, ultrasound expertise is distributed across departments and facilities. Teams are using Philips Collaboration Live for ultrasound to securely connect to colleagues whenever and wherever needed, enhancing care, supporting outcomes, improving staff satisfaction and lowering costs. Peers can view a stream of the system monitor and controls, and observe the exam environment via webcams. All parties can communicate via text, voice and/or video to share guidance during exams. Now that’s access to care.
The Radiology Operations Command Center and Collaboration Live are changing what’s possible with imaging today.
What if your radiology systems were so intuitive and intelligent that your imaging teams got the image right the first time, every time?
Philips smart workflows for image acquisition in radiology help radiology technologists streamline workflow so they can keep focus on the patient. See how.
