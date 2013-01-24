Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Oncology

Barriers to workflow optimization​

Communication, timely and accurate patient data, and care coordination across multi-disciplinary specialists challenge healthcare providers working to deliver the most effective and efficient oncology care for each patient.
Advancing the quality of cancer care​

At a glance

  • Standardizing processes across locations is important for consistency and to help minimize the risk of error
  • Communication, standardization and culture are important factors in achieving workflows with operational and clinical efficiency
  • Access to relevant information from across specialty systems can be a barrier to efficient workflows and clinical decision-making

Hear what your peers are saying about barriers to optimizing oncology care workflows


These experts share their thoughts on the barriers that need to be addressed to optimize oncology care workflows, such as access to patient records, complexity of process, and the lack of access to patient data.

Dr. Jackman discusses standardization, communication and culture in clinical workflow

Dr. Jackman
How do we make sure that we put the right people in the right place, with the right information, to come to decision-making, to come to bringing their expertise forward for a patient?"

David Jackman, M.D.

Medical Director of Clinical Pathways, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dr. Steele examines the role of workflow standardization in patient safety

Dr. Steele
Standardization for the patient means patient safety. It means that they can feel more comfortable that their specimen is being handled the same way no matter which hospital they go to and that they'll get a quality result in a timely manner."

Julie Steele, MD

Department Chair of Pathology Scripps Clinical Medical Group & Service Line Director, Oncologic Pathology for the Scripps, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Postmus speaks on the importance of accessing patient data at the right time and place

Dr. Postmus
The challenges that we are facing today are there is so much information now that it makes it complicated to get the condensed information on a patient coming from all kind of specialists, all kind of different imaging techniques, in a way together that you can oversee that."

Professor Pieter Postmus, M.D., PhD

Head of Department and Professor of Pulmonology, Leiden University Medical Centre

Dr. Rosen addresses the need to prioritize communication and access to records​

Dr. Rosen
In order to make a facility flow properly, you want to make sure that the left hand and the right hand know what each other are doing. You want to make sure that communication is key through every aspect of the department."

Lane Rosen, M.D.

Director of Radiation Oncology, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center

Dr. Kastner discusses integrating people and data to optimize workflows

Reducing the number of biopsies needed
We're quite proud, particularly with this quality of management to be one of the top units in prostate diagnostics by using quality management processes and value-based care ideology."

Christof Kastner, PhD, FRCS (Urol), FEBU

Consultant Urologist & Prostate Cancer Lead, Cambridge University Hospitals

People in conversation

Get in contact with our Oncology specialists

Contact us
Share this article
Share this page
Contact an expert

At a glance

  • Standardizing processes across locations is important for consistency and to help minimize the risk of error
  • Communication, standardization and culture are important factors in achieving workflows with operational and clinical efficiency
  • Access to relevant information from across specialty systems can be a barrier to efficient workflows and clinical decision-making
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Other themes being discussed by your peers

Key challenges you might be facing

Oncology

More information about Oncology Solutions

Find out how Philips can help you enable a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes for every patient.
Read more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand