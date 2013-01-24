Home
Thought Leadership
Connecting care  from the hospital room to the living room

Giant tech conference, Dreamforce ’14, saw the first ever showcase appearance by Philips, where we unveiled our recently launched HealthSuite digital platform and announced some of its first-ever applications.


Attendees learned about the potential of HealthSuite, supported by salesforce.com, on which third parties can develop and launch their own apps leveraging data collected and analyzed by the cloud-based platform.

 

The HealthSuite digital platform will combine the functionality and capabilities of a range of professional and consumer offerings to change the way consumers engage with the health care system—from the hospital to the home. Patients and caregivers can be more empowered and active participants in the management of their health.


Together we are creating a healthier future, by combining clinical and personal health data across the continuum to encourage prevention and healthy living, speed diagnosis and treatment, and enable better recovery and home care.

 

Read more about our collaboration with salesforce.com here.

On the ground at Dreamforce '14

See how we connected with 140,000 attendees at Dreamforce '14 and hear more about our HealthSuite digital platform.
Philips’ Jeroen Tas and partners join Salesforce Live to talk HealthSuite and just-announced connected apps

“Our development of HealthSuite is well underway, and Dreamforce is the perfect venue to highlight our connected technology solutions offering new opportunities for improved health management.

 

—Jeroen Tas, CEO, Healthcare Informatics Solutions and Services, Philips

Dreamforce '14 in snapshots

Exploring a new mobile app for COPD patient

Wearable diagnostic prototype

Philips teamed up with Radboud university medical center to develop a wearable diagnostic prototype and mobile app for COPD patients. A digital health device monitor could feed live patient data into a cloud-based platform, supported by salesforce.com.

Between doctor visits, the patient’s health measurements can be captured by the sensor and tracked by the app.
Meanwhile, the clinician would have access to the same data, so providers can make adjustments to treatment

 
Patients could easily share their data with specialists and family, so everyone involved in their care has a complete picture of their condition.

Connecting care from hospital to home 

Our solutions span the health continuum, from living a healthy lifestyle through to supporting care at home. Both our HealthSuite digital platform and eCare applications are designed to help people maintain their health outside the doctor’s office, and help providers make better informed decisions for their patients. Learn more about our approach to the health continuum here.
Connecting care from hospital to home

