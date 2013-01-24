Giant tech conference, Dreamforce ’14, saw the first ever showcase appearance by Philips, where we unveiled our recently launched HealthSuite digital platform and announced some of its first-ever applications.
Attendees learned about the potential of HealthSuite, supported by salesforce.com, on which third parties can develop and launch their own apps leveraging data collected and analyzed by the cloud-based platform.
The HealthSuite digital platform will combine the functionality and capabilities of a range of professional and consumer offerings to change the way consumers engage with the health care system—from the hospital to the home. Patients and caregivers can be more empowered and active participants in the management of their health.
Together we are creating a healthier future, by combining clinical and personal health data across the continuum to encourage prevention and healthy living, speed diagnosis and treatment, and enable better recovery and home care.
