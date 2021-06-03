June 3, 2021 by Philips Healthcare
Reading time: 2-3 min
June 3, 2021 by Philips Healthcare
Reading time: 2-3 min
It is important for patients with chronic conditions to feel that they are empowered and in control of their own health as it increases their capacity to take action.”
Dr. Sheldon Lee
Program Director and Consultant, Cardiology, CGH
The Heart Failure Telehealth program was launched in November 2014 by CGH and Philips to help heart failure patients learn how to better manage their heart condition at home; and reduce the risk of readmission and premature death. The program integrated three elements of care: tele-monitoring, tele-education and tele-care support via tele-nurses from Eastern Health Alliance Health Management Unit.
Pilot program details:
Heart failure patients in the telemonitoring group were provided a weight scale and blood pressure monitor to assist them in the daily measurement of their weight, pulse and blood pressure upon discharge from CGH. They also received a personal tablet to wirelessly capture these key vital parameters and to upload it to a central system for monitoring. Tele-nurses then remotely monitored participants’ vital readings and intervened when signs of deterioration were detected. To support ongoing disease management education and ensure compliance, patients also received educational videos, e-quizzes and follow-up calls from tele-nurses.
This program has helped me understand how to take better care of my health. I am now more conscientious about healthy eating and being active. I am also very grateful to my telecarer for her concern and regular follow-ups with me. She has shared useful knowledge about heart failure, which has given me more confidence to manage my condition at home.”
Gan Hwee Sun, 76
CGH Telehealth Program Participant
High patient compliance and timely detection of changes in clinical condition yielded a reduced cost of healthcare utilization and an overall reduction in length of hospital stay due to heart failure-related readmissions.
In addition, the results from the CGH Heart Failure Telehealth program pilot contributed to the design and development of a national telehealth vital signs monitoring (VSM) project initiated by the Singapore Ministry of Health.
Patients with greater knowledge of their conditions are more confident about self-care, and are more likely to comply with treatment plans. This naturally leads to reduced risk of complications that may necessitate readmission to CGH.”
Dr. Sheldon Lee
Program Director and Consultant, Cardiology, CGH
1 Heart failure in Asia: the present reality and future challenges.
2 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure 2008.
3 Telehealth program by Changi General Hospital and Philips empowers heart failure patients to be more confident and involved in managing their heart condition.