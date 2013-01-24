Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Ventures
Elaine Fong

Elaine Fong

Management Assistant,
United States

‹ See our team

Current role

Elaine is the Administrative Assistant to the U.S.-based Philips Ventures team. She joined Philips in 2014.  

Experience

Previously, Elaine was an administrative assistant at Genzyme based in Cambridge. She has held other administrative roles within the banking, finance and mortgage industries. Elaine holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Boston College.
We all contribute in different ways, but collectively the common goal is the same — providing the best in healthcare for patients.”

Areas of focus

 

  • New innovations in healthcare
  • Patient education

View another team member

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand