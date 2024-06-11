Hideto Miyano appreciates how workflow for technologists can be considerably improved, for instance with the interactive touchscreen’s features like automatic patient centering (SmartTouch) during patient setup and automatic start of scanning when the examination room door (SmartStart) is closed. The touchless breathing synchronization device VitalEye is always on, so setting up a breathing sensor is no longer needed, which improves workflow and saves time. Some of these relatively simple innovations can help shorten examination time slots, which is exactly what users have been looking for for years.



“SmartPath to Evolution came with AutoVoice, which was not available on our Ingenia, that not only gives breathholding instructions, but also announces table movements and informs the patient of the remaining scan time, which used to be done manually by the MR technologists,” says Hideto Miyano. “So, these features not only help many patients feel more comfortable during the examination, but also relieves the technologists.”

