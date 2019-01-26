Accessing specific MRI conditions

Finding the MR conditions for the specific implant that a patient has is a key step before performing the MRI exam, emphasizes Dr. Shellock. “For example, some MR Conditional, active cardiac devices may have designated conditions that state a field strength 1.5 Tesla, only. Another condition that is usually specified is a maximum SAR value that may not be exceeded during the MRI scan. This information is important to manage those patients properly in order to meet the conditions for a particular cardiac device.” Dr. Sommer says that establishing the scanning conditions for implants can sometimes be a challenge “It’s important to determine if the patient’s full system is MR Conditional. That is not so straightforward, because a pacemaker consists of the implantable pulse generator (IPG) and the electrodes. And it's necessary that all of those are MR Conditional and also that the combination of them is MR Conditional.” “In radiology we check the exact MR conditions for the implant, because not all MR Conditional devices are cleared for full body MRI. With some devices with only partial body approval it’s allowed to scan the head and below the hips. So, basically, radiology and cardiology together have to make sure that the conditions that have to be met are clear,” says Dr. Sommer. “This information is essential to manage these patients properly and to meet the conditions for a particular cardiac device.” Dr. Shellock created and maintains the MRIsafety.com website that provides a lot of information. “We work quite closely with the device manufacturers and encourage them to provide the required information, particularly the MR Conditional statements and the guidelines to follow. MRIsafety.com contains links to many manufacturer websites.”