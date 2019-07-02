

Compressed SENSE in combination with In-bore experience and the Ambient lighting is a combined approach that can help relax patients, supporting the high levels of compliance and a successful scanning to support confident diagnosis. The radiographers feel they did not need to spend so much time encouraging anxious patients on and into the scanner during set up, which allows a quicker examination, often with less movement issues, which helped in keeping the day list schedule on-track.

Zoe Wray, also adds: “It’s better for the patient in that they’re not having to stay still as long and they’re not having to stay in the scanner longer than required either, which can help improve the experience.” Other groups who are likely to benefit include those suffering with pain, and children where keeping still for an examination is challenging.