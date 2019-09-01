Search terms

EN
AR

Study evaluates multi-user design of Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system

By Philips ∙ Sep 01, 2019 ∙ 3 min read

Cardiology

Image guided therapy

Around the world, healthcare systems are struggling with rising costs and maintaining quality standards1. Interventional therapy procedures also face these challenges. A study performed in cardiac surgery2 revealed over 800 human errors in 40 cases observed. These ranged from errors in teamwork and communication and inconsistent adherence to clinical protocols to poorly organized workspace.

This clinical article focuses on:

  • Improving the efficiency and quality of interventional procedures   
  • Evaluating the Philips Interventional Hemodynamic Monitoring system 
  • A multi-disciplinary team approach during cardiac catheterization procedures 

A physician conducts image guided therapy

The design of Philips Interventional Hemodynamic Monitoring system

Improving the efficiency and quality of interventional procedures have been key drivers for Philips since it began developing interventional suites. This driver was also the starting position for developing the Philips Interventional Hemodynamic Monitoring system. 

To efficiently support workflow during cardiac catheterization procedures, the design of this system focused on three key areas:

  • Communication and workflow efficiency, including shared screen and interaction with touch screen module and flexible workspot  
  • Integration of functional measurements  
  • Enhancing user interaction  

The study’s aim

The study aimed to evaluate how the multi-user design of the Philips Interventional Hemodynamic Monitoring system benefits multiple users during simulated interventional cases. To gather input from a broad population of participants, the study involved 33 participants at two different locations. Participants were spread evenly over technologists/nurses and physicians. These scenarios covered all functions of hemodynamic monitoring common in the clinical practice of interventional cardiology3.  

A male physician conducting image guided therapy

Scope of the user tests

To objectively evaluate the benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its design was tested by participants who had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the system.   

The system was designed to efficiently support workflow by allowing multiple users to interact with the system at any point during the procedure. One area of focus in the design process was to facilitate communication between the exam room and the control room.   

Another was to seamlessly integrate functional measurements into the new multi-user design to enhance workflow. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the benefits of the multi-user design of the system based on simulated use by a clinical team in a realistic test environment.

A clinician uses the hemo system

Key findings

Multidisciplinary teams performing interventional procedures interact with the hemo monitoring system as part of their daily tasks to ensure the patient remains stable throughout the procedure. These systems need to be easy to use and understandable by all team members. The Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system design supports this multi-disciplinary team approach during cardiac catheterization procedures.   

By using pre-defined statements and providing an answer scale, the data gathered were easy to compare and delivered valuable insights in the perception of the intended user group. The results show a positive validation of the envisioned benefits of the system.  

Communication and workflow efficiency

  • 100% of the users believe that visualization of analyses in the exam room improves communication with the control room.  
  • 85% of the users believe control of visualization and adaptation of the measurement using the Touch Screen Module helps to improve the workflow.  
  • 91% of the users believe displaying performed calculations in the exam room helps users 
    to stay focused on the task at hand.  

Integration of functional measurements

  • 91% of the users believe the system provides an enhanced workflow due to the integration of instant wave-Free Ratio (iFR) functionality.   

Intuitive user interaction design 

  • 97% of the users believe all vital signals regarding patient status can directly and easily be monitored during a procedure.  
  • 100% of the users believe the system allows for a straightforward assessment of hemodynamic parameters.
  • 88% of the users believe the system can be confidently used by all staff members with minimal training.   

Clinical article

Study evaluates multi-user design of Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system 

Download (8.46MB)

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] Porter ME, Lee TH. The Strategy That Will Fix Health Care. Harvard Business Review. 2013 

[2]  Morbi AHM, Hamady MS, Riga CV, Kashef E, Pearch BJ, Vincent C, Moorthy K, Vats A, Cheshire NJW, Bicknell CD. Reducing Error and Improving Efficiency during Vascular Interventional Radiology: Implementation of a Preprocedural Team Rehearsal. Radiology. 2012;264(2):473-483. 

[3] User study to evaluate multi-user design of the Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system, May 2019

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.