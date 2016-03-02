Home
Managing hospital acquired infections
Hospital acquired infection control and management

It’s an insidious problem. According to the CDC, on any given day, one in 25 hospital patients has at least one hospital acquired infection¹.

 

Hospital acquired infections, which are also known as healthcare associated infections (HAIs), are a significant concern. They can be localized or systemic, can involve any system of the body, and be associated with medical devices or blood product transfusions². Reducing hospital acquired infections across your enterprise can help improve patient population management in the ICU and extend your care resources.

 

This issue affects even the youngest and most vulnerable patients. HAI incidence in the NICU has dramatically increased over the past 20 years.

 

Our critical care solutions support your care teams in their infection-control initiatives for neonates, infants and adults.

HAI in the NICU


The past two decades have brought significant changes to neonatal and infant care delivery systems in the U.S. The need to manage HAIs in the NICU is greater than ever.

Fewer acute care facilities

There are 19% fewer acute care facilities, while the population of neonates requiring care has increased.6
More neonates requiring care

The proportion of neonates who require care has increased due both to in-vitro fertilization and multiple pregnancies.6
Hospital-acquired infections are increasing

The growing shortage of nurses to treat the population or neonates requiring acute care – within fewer acute care facilities – has increased the risk of hospital-acquired infection by 36%.6

Streamline workflow to help in managing HAI

A patient is being wheeled in. Workflow adjustmenst can help in reducing the risk of HAI

Research shows that when care teams are aware of infection problems and take specific steps to prevent them, rates of some targeted HAIs can decrease by more than 70%5. Consider:

 

  • A modular transport monitor that stays with the patient
  • Single-patient use ECG leads, blood pressure cuffs, and Sp02 sensors (neonatal to adult) that are designed to last an entire patient stay
  • Taking a diagnostic 12-lead ECG utilizing the patient monitor to help avoid moving equipment from patient to patient
  • Using supplies that connect with most manufacturers' devices, which means fewer supply changes
  • Single-use non-invasive (NIV) masks that stay with the patient and a clean clip shell that offers a quick, docking spot when not in use
  • Disposable covers for positioning products in the NICU, as well as disposable supplies for jaundice management for pre-term babies, neonates and adults.

Adjust care rapidly to preempt HAI

A patient on a respioratory face mask. Hospital acquired infections can be reduced by pre-emptive action

Advanced algorithms and real time point-of-care analyses combined with advanced monitoring and respiratory care solutions to help with your infection control efforts/protocols, etc.

 

  • Clinical decision support tools help identify leading indicators for severe sepsis
  • Automated message communications assists in delivering early warning signs to clinicians
  • NIV solutions can be used to avoid endotracheal intubation and reduce the potential for ventilator- associated pneumonia (VAP)

 

Work smarter in the ICU and NICU with tools to support your infection control initiatives, respiratory weaning, and prompt recovery.

Address infection control in hospitals

    • Preempting hospital acquired infections

      Flexible supplies to support your infection control initiatives

       

      Discover flexible solutions for your infection controls that meet the needs both of your patients and your budget.

       

      Preempting hospital acquired infections

      Hospital acquired conditions and NIV at LeBonheur

       

      See how LeBonheur Children's Hospital and Philips team up to enhance care for pediatric NIV (noninvasive ventilation) patients.

       

      Solutions supporting your HAI initiatives

      • Hospital Respiratory Care

        Philips Hospital Respiratory Care Solutions respond quickly to changing patient conditions, while delivering consistent quality care. Learn more.

      • Consumables and accessories

      • Infant Positioning

        Philips Infant Positioning Aids provide flexible yet stable support to increase baby's comfort in the NICU. Explore our infant positioning products.

      • Tools for Jaundice Management

      Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

      Target care through prompt, actionable alerts with our alarm management solutions and consulting services.

       

      Rapid response with Early Warning Scoring

      Spot patient deterioration quickly and send proper notification to Rapid Response Teams through automated early warning scores.

       

      Leverage your ICU resources to reduce costs and improve outcomes

      Leverage your ICU resources to reduce costs and improve outcomes

      Maximize ICU resources with tele-icu solutions that improve patient population management, reduce costs and enhance care.

       

      Empowering the mobile caregiver and simplifying patient transport

      Deliver data from patients to monitors to central stations, tablets and smartphones, to keep patients in constant contact with care team members.

       

