With Dr Patricio González-Pizarro (Madrid, Spain), the tour will focus on Environmental sustainability in perioperative care with participating companies Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi and Philips. Healthcare sector contributes to 5.2% of global greenhouse emissions annually. These emissions come from a wide variety of sources: inhaled anaesthetic agents contribute to 3% of the total emissions from the healthcare sector. In addition, up to 4.2% of a nation’s waste generation may be attributable to healthcare, and operating rooms produce approximately 20% of all waste in a hospital. The field of anaesthesiology and intensive care has an important role to play in helping countries decrease the carbon footprint of their health systems and protect the future environmental sustainability healthcare.