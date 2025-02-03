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  • Hear your sounds clearly Hear your sounds clearly Hear your sounds clearly

    1000 series True wireless headphones

    TAT1139WT/97

    Hear your sounds clearly

    Hear tunes and calls properly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for rich sound and powerful bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 26 hours play time.

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    1000 series True wireless headphones

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    See all True Wireless

    Hear your sounds clearly

    • Clear call quality
    • 13 mm drivers for punchy bass
    • Ergonomic design for comfort
    • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

    Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

    These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.

    13 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

    Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers’ large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you’ll never miss a beat.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying​

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Up to 26 hours play time. Pocket-size charging case

    You get 6 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 20 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.

    Solid Bluetooth connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, youll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever youre into, youll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      115 dB (1k Hz, 179mV)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10 m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      30.00  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      16.00  cm
      Gross weight
      2.330  kg
      Height
      21.00  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15141 0
      Nett weight
      1.39  kg
      Tare weight
      0.94  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 + 20  hour(s)
      Talk time
      6 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.2  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      480  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11.50  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.50  cm
      Depth
      3.60  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15141 3
      Gross weight
      0.085  kg
      Nett weight
      0.058  kg
      Tare weight
      0.027  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      an AI mic each bud

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.23 x 2.54 x 5.61  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      1.71 x 1.94 x 3.10  cm
      Total weight
      0.039  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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