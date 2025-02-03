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  • Get your music on Get your music on Get your music on

    1000 series True wireless headphones

    TAT1109BK/97

    Get your music on

    The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.

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    1000 series True wireless headphones

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    Get your music on

    • Ergonomic design for comfort
    • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
    • Pocket-size charging case
    • Clear calls

    Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

    These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying​

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Solid Bluetooth connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Up to 24 hours play time with the case​

    You get 6 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 18 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    From music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    10 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass​

    10 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass​

    Interchangeable silicone ear tips

    Interchangeable silicone ear tips

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      10  mm
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      97 dB (1k Hz)
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Maximum power input
      10 mW

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10 m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15138 0
      Length
      30.00 cm
      Width
      16.00 cm
      Gross weight
      2.350 kg
      Nett weight
      1.75 kg
      Tare weight
      0.60 kg
      Height
      20.00 cm

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40 mAh
      Battery capacity(Case)
      400 mAh
      Battery weight (Total)
      9.2 g
      Music play time
      6 + 18 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15138 3
      Height
      11 cm
      Width
      9.5 cm
      Depth
      3.6 cm
      Gross weight
      0.087 kg
      Nett weight
      0.073 kg
      Tare weight
      0.014 kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      3.20 x 2.10 x 2.10 cm
      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.00 x 2.80 x 4.70 cm
      Total weight
      0.042 kg

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