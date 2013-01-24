Home
    Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

    Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

    Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

    Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

      Packed with features

      A large, clear digital-time display glows at the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

      DAB+/FM radio. Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

      From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite tunes

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

      Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and wakes you to your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

      This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Display
        LCD
        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        • DAB radio
        • Bluetooth
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        No. of preset stations
        20 (FM), 20 (DAB)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 2W
        Sound System
        Stereo

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10M (free space)
        Bluetooth version
        5.0

      • Convenience

        Backlight color
        White
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Volume control
        Up/ Down

      • Charging

        Wireless charging
        Support Samsung fast charge 9W
        USB devices
        5V, 1A

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Operation power consumption
        < 17.1W
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        153  mm
        Product width
        153  mm
        Product height
        68  mm
        Product weight
        0.606  kg
        Packaging Depth
        76  mm
        Packaging Height
        162  mm
        Packaging Width
        213  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.906  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick start guide

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

