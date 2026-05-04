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    Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH6000BK/97

    Immerse in comfort

    Stay focused with the over-ear adaptive noise-canceling headphones built for years of comfortable use. Wear them wireless to immerse in warm, natural sound on the go. Or attach a cable and immerse in Hi-Res Audio when listening wired.

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    Over-ear wireless headphones

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    See all Noise-cancelling

    Immerse in comfort

    • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
    • Comfort over-ear fit
    • Adaptive Noise Canceling
    • Up to 80 hours play time
    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to adjust noise cancellation, activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

    Great sound even at low volume. Listen wireless or wired

    Custom-tuned 40 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. To enjoy hi-res sound, you can listen wired via the 3.5 mm audio cable (included), or via USB-C.

    Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

    Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

    Comfort fit and replaceable components for years of use

    Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.

    Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

    Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

    Up to 80 hours play time (50 with noise canceling on)

    With noise canceling off, you can get up to 80 hours play time from a full charge, and with noise canceling on you get up to 50 hours. For a quick boost, charge for just 5 minutes to get an extra 4 hours.

    5-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in noisy locations

    These headphones boast a five-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re on a busy urban street on a very windy day—your voice will come through clearly, and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 40,000 Hz
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      108±3dB (1 kHz, 1mW)
      Speaker diameter
      40  mm
      Maximum power input
      30  mW
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Hi-Res Audio
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • AAC
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      22.40  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      22.00  cm
      Gross weight
      1.65  kg
      Height
      25.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17809 7
      Nett weight
      0.81  kg
      Tare weight
      0.84  kg

    • Convenience

      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Google fast pair
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button
      Microsoft Swift Pair
      Yes

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      50  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      80  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 4 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      14.8  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      720  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      21.2  cm
      Depth
      6.9  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17809 0
      Gross weight
      0.500  kg
      Nett weight
      0.270  kg
      Tare weight
      0.230  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19.20  cm
      Width
      16.60  cm
      Depth
      8.20  cm
      Weight
      0.024  kg

    • Accessories

      Audio cable
      3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.0 m
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat / Inward
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics
      Wind noise reduction
      Yes

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid, ANC Pro
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      3 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 52% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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