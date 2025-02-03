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  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days! Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days! Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
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    4000 series On-ear wireless headphones

    TAH4209BK/00

    Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!

    With up to 55 hours of playback, these wireless on-ear headphones will keep you happy for days between charges. You get great sound, Dynamic Bass for deeper bass even at low volumes, and you can activate a low lag setting for videos.

    See all benefits

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    4000 series On-ear wireless headphones

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    See all Over Ear - On Ear Headphones

    Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!

    • Lightweight on-ear headphone
    • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
    • Up to 55 hours play time
    • Clear calls
    So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

    So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

    These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you're listening quietly.

    Up to 55 hours play time. USB-C charging

    Up to 55 hours play time. USB-C charging

    With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 2 hours.

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Beautifully portable compact-fold design

    Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colorways and foldable design, there's nowhere you can't go with these on-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

    Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup

    A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or movies, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.

    Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

    You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These wireless headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      112 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.00  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      17.00  cm
      Gross weight
      1.170  kg
      Height
      28.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13973 9
      Nett weight
      0.53  kg
      Tare weight
      0.64  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Received Calls
      • Reject Call
      • Call on Hold
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Music play time
      55  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 2 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      13  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      600  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25.1  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      18  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13973 2
      Gross weight
      0.303  kg
      Nett weight
      0.178  kg
      Tare weight
      0.125  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      15.5  cm
      Width
      17.6  cm
      Depth
      4.25  cm
      Weight
      0.160  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat / In-ward
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20349 5

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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