Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

PC Headset

SHM1900/00
  • Clear conversations, lightweight design Clear conversations, lightweight design Clear conversations, lightweight design
    -{discount-value}

    PC Headset

    SHM1900/00

    Clear conversations, lightweight design

    Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

    PC Headset

    Clear conversations, lightweight design

    Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

    Clear conversations, lightweight design

    Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

    PC Headset

    Clear conversations, lightweight design

    Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Speakers & headsets

      Clear conversations, lightweight design

      • Over-ear

      2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

      Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

      Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pickup

      Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

      Over-ear style for ultimate comfort, fit and noise isolation

      Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.

      Offers the best acoustics for clear, high quality sound

      The 40mm audio drivers offers the best acoustics for clear, high quality sound.

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Microphone cartridge
        6 mm
        Sensitivity
        98 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Sensitivity microphone
        50-10000Hz; -42dB
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Mic and controls
        Adjustable boom mic and in-line volume control

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        17.5  cm
        Depth
        9.2  cm
        Weight
        0.2  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        24.3  cm
        Width
        17.5  cm
        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.33  kg
        Nett weight
        0.221  kg
        Tare weight
        0.109  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43654 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        25  cm
        Width
        30.5  cm
        Length
        36.7  cm
        Gross weight
        2.41  kg
        Nett weight
        1.326  kg
        Tare weight
        1.084  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43655 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Accessories

        Included
        2-to-1 adapter

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.