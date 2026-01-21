Search terms

EN
AR
  • Free your hands. Free your time. Free your hands. Free your time. Free your hands. Free your time.

    Philips Avent Hands-free Double Electric Breast Pump

    SCF534/11

    Free your hands. Free your time.

    The Philips Avent Hands-free Double Electric Breast Pump is made for effective* and comfortable expression. It mimics your baby's rhythm, and with power, gentleness and lightness, it's your ideal hands-free pump companion.

    Philips Avent Hands-free Double Electric Breast Pump

    Similar products

    See all Breast pumps

    Free your hands. Free your time.

    Mimics your baby's drinking rhythm

    Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

    Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

    Babies know how to drink best! That’s why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2x faster than most other pumps**.

    Quiet hospital-strength pumping

    Quiet hospital-strength pumping

    The motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.

    Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

    Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

    Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

    Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

    Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

    The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.

    Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

    Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

    One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign they're there.

    Wearable comfort for maximum movement

    Wearable comfort for maximum movement

    Our pump comes with a braided carrying cord and apparel clip for wearing the motor unit cross-body or attached to your waistband. With the freedom to wear it your way, you stay in your flow knowing control is right by your side. Use the tube coupler and cord adjuster to precisely fine-tune your fit.

    Personalize your pumping session

    Personalize your pumping session

    Get the most from every session with 8 suction levels for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 suction levels for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you pump, and with your ideal setting automatically memorized, your pump is always ready to go.

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

    A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

    A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

    We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of moms. Available to buy separately, you can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Source
      Rechargeable battery / USB-C (adapter not included)

    • Material

      Cup, front cap, breast shield cover
      Polypropylene
      Breast shield, membrane, valve, insert
      Liquid silicone
      Silicone tube
      Silicone

    • What is included

      USB-C cable
      1 pcs
      Carrying cord
      1 pcs
      Tube coupler
      1 pcs
      Rechargeable motor unit (with a detachable clip)
      1 pcs
      Collection cup (assembled)
      2 pcs
      Silicone tubes
      2 pcs
      Breast shield (dust) cover
      2 pcs
      Breast shield (21 mm, 24 mm)
      2 pcs each
      Nipple sizing card
      1 pcs
      Insert 19 mm
      2 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

    • Functions

      Flexibility in movement
      Hands-free pumping
      Personalization settings
      • 16 suction levels in expression mode
      • 8 suction levels in stimulation mode
      Motor unit
      • Rechargeable battery / USB-C
      • Fully charging the battery takes up to 1.5 hours and lasts approx. 5 pumping sessions
      Breast shield and insert specifics
      Several sizes available for the best fit

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
    • *Reference to pump suction frequency.
    • **based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.