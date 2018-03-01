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    Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

    SCF355/00

    Our fastest electric bottle warmer

    For days when you're rushed off your feet, this Philips Avent baby bottle warmer warms your milk quickly and evenly in just 3 minutes. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.

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    Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

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    See all Baby bottle warmers

    Our fastest electric bottle warmer

    Quickly and evenly warms your milk

    • Warms evenly, no hotspots
    • Warms quickly
    • Gentle defrosting
    • Warms baby food too
    Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

    Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

    The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

    Warms quickly and evenly

    Warms quickly and evenly

    The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

    Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

    Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

    Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.

    Keep your milk warm

    Keep your milk warm

    Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

    The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Material

      ABS
      Yes
      PP
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
      Power consumption
      300  W
      Safety Classification
      Class 1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxD)
      160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
      Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
      175 x 185 x 160  mm

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Europe
      Produced in
      China

    • What is included

      Bottle warmer
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      All

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    • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.
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