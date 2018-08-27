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  • More comfort, more milk, in less time* More comfort, more milk, in less time* More comfort, more milk, in less time*

    Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

    SCF334/61

    More comfort, more milk, in less time*

    The Ultra Comfort Double Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalise, use & clean.

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    Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

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    More comfort, more milk, in less time*

    Double electric breast pump with massage cushion

    • Express more milk in less time
    • Includes soft massage cushion
    • Travel bag and 2 bottles
    Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

    Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

    Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

    Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

    More milk in less time with double pumping

    More milk in less time with double pumping

    Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.

    Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

    Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

    No milk spillage in the tubes.

    Few separate parts and intuitive design

    Few separate parts and intuitive design

    Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you

    When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

    Designed to let you express quietly

    Designed for discreet expression, anytime.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Breast pump design
      Compact design
      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone
      Breast pump
      BPA free* (food contact parts only)

    • What is included

      Sealing disc for milk storage
      2  pcs
      Natural bottle 4oz
      2  pcs
      Breast pump body
      2  pcs
      Base unit incl. tubing
      1  pcs
      Travel bag
      1  pcs
      Travel cover
      2  pcs
      Breast pad sample packs
      1 pack (2pcs)
      Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
      2 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning
      • Fully compatible range
      • Intuitive assembly

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Soft massage cushion
      Gentle stimulation
      Settings
      • 1 Stimulation mode
      • 3 Expression settings

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • 83% of breastfeeding mothers agree that Philips Avent Comfort double electric breast pump is comfortable during usage – Independent home placement test among 81 mothers in the USA, August 2012.
    • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
    • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
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