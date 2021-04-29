Sterilise in minutes and simply store
Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.
The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.
Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.
Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.
