Search terms

EN
AR
  • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    S3120/22

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Convenient, Easy shave

    Comfortably close

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 4-direction Flex Heads
    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

    Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Consistent maximum power year after year

    Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

    45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

    You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

    One touch open, for easy cleaning

    One touch open, for easy cleaning

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    This shaver is designed to work either plugged in or cordless. Use the cord in order to shave while charging. Or shave cordlessly when the shaver is charged.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      45 min / 15 shaves
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Color
      Precision black santorini
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System
      Contour following
      4-direction Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.