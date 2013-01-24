Home
  Top choice for low-drain devices
    LongLife Battery

    Top choice for low-drain devices

    For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

      Top choice for low-drain devices

      • AA
      • Zinc Chloride

      High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

      The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

      Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

      These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

      The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

      Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

      Selection guide for selecting the most suitable battery

      Battery selection guide for selecting the most suitable battery type for your device

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA / R6 Zinc Chloride
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Zinc Chloride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        PET blister

      • Technical specifications

        Shelf life
        3 years
        Interchangeable with
        AA, R6, UM3, 15F, M15F

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        5.8  cm
        Height
        12.4  cm
        Depth
        5.1  cm
        Weight
        0.54  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12.4  cm
        Width
        5.8  cm
        Depth
        5.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.54  kg
        Gross weight
        0.57  kg
        Tare weight
        0.03  kg
        EAN
        48 95185 63227 8
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37.6  cm
        Width
        26.7  cm
        Height
        13.2  cm
        Nett weight
        12.96  kg
        Gross weight
        14.2  kg
        Tare weight
        1.24  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95185 63227 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

