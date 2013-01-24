Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.5mm to 9mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam - whichever you prefer.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant performance after a 1 hour charge.
Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the battery indicator. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.
