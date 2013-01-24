Trim & shape for perfect facial details
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
The DualCut detail trimmer helps you trim & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.
Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.
The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.
Soft pouch includes : AA battery, 2 eyebrow combs, detail trimmer attachment, 1 beard comb & brush to keep the blades clean.
Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs and the 3mm beard comb to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length
The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.
No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.
